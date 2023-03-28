Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI)

The 36-month beta value for CEMI is also noteworthy at 1.87. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CEMI is $8.00, The public float for CEMI is 36.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.90% of that float. The average trading volume of CEMI on March 28, 2023 was 686.64K shares.

CEMI) stock’s latest price update

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI)’s stock price has decreased by -10.26 compared to its previous closing price of 0.39. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/06/21 that AMC, Duck Creek Tech, Chembio Diagnostics: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

CEMI’s Market Performance

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI) has seen a 0.00% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -21.01% decline in the past month and a 56.25% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.21% for CEMI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.52% for CEMI stock, with a simple moving average of -26.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CEMI

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CEMI reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $5. The rating they have provided for CEMI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 03rd, 2020.

Colliers Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to CEMI, setting the target price at $7.50 in the report published on November 06th of the previous year.

CEMI Trading at -14.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CEMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.02%, as shares sank -21.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CEMI remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4094. In addition, Chembio Diagnostics Inc. saw 59.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CEMI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-50.20 for the present operating margin

+27.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chembio Diagnostics Inc. stands at -70.90. The total capital return value is set at -42.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -61.40. Equity return is now at value -147.90, with -57.30 for asset returns.

Based on Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI), the company’s capital structure generated 75.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.01. Total debt to assets is 26.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 69.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.59.

Conclusion

In summary, Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.