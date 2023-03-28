Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Blackbaud Inc. (BLKB)

The 36-month beta value for BLKB is also noteworthy at 1.15.

The public float for BLKB is 42.38M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.34% of that float. The average trading volume of BLKB on March 28, 2023 was 215.43K shares.

Blackbaud Inc. (NASDAQ: BLKB)’s stock price has increased by 10.55 compared to its previous closing price of 57.83. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported 9 hours ago that Blackbaud Rejects $71 a Share Takeover Offer From Clearlake as Too Low

BLKB’s Market Performance

Blackbaud Inc. (BLKB) has experienced a 10.55% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 11.86% rise in the past month, and a 9.85% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.61% for BLKB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.44% for BLKB stock, with a simple moving average of 13.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLKB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLKB stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for BLKB by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for BLKB in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $75 based on the research report published on July 16th of the previous year 2021.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BLKB reach a price target of $88. The rating they have provided for BLKB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 10th, 2021.

Stephens gave a rating of “Overweight” to BLKB, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on August 28th of the previous year.

BLKB Trading at 8.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLKB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.21%, as shares surge +12.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLKB rose by +10.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.70. In addition, Blackbaud Inc. saw 8.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLKB starting from Olson Jon W, who sale 8,384 shares at the price of $55.97 back on Mar 10. After this action, Olson Jon W now owns 50,652 shares of Blackbaud Inc., valued at $469,227 using the latest closing price.

Gianoni Michael P, the President and CEO of Blackbaud Inc., sale 7,000 shares at $55.68 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Gianoni Michael P is holding 366,358 shares at $389,730 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLKB

Equity return is now at value -6.30, with -1.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Blackbaud Inc. (BLKB) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.