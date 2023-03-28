Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

The price-to-earnings ratio for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN) is above average at 65.21x. The 36-month beta value for AZN is also noteworthy at 0.53. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 21 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AZN is $78.87, which is $8.56 above than the current price. The public float for AZN is 2.99B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.10% of that float. The average trading volume of AZN on March 28, 2023 was 5.04M shares.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

AZN) stock’s latest price update

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN)’s stock price has increased by 1.21 compared to its previous closing price of 67.91. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/11/22 that AstraZeneca Looks to New Drugs as Covid-Vaccine Demand Wanes

AZN’s Market Performance

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) has seen a 2.98% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 3.56% gain in the past month and a 0.95% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.29% for AZN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.88% for AZN stock, with a simple moving average of 6.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AZN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AZN stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for AZN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AZN in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $82 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2023.

AZN Trading at 3.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.19%, as shares surge +2.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZN rose by +2.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.63. In addition, AstraZeneca PLC saw 1.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AZN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.41 for the present operating margin

+63.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for AstraZeneca PLC stands at +7.41. The total capital return value is set at 7.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.30. Equity return is now at value 9.10, with 3.40 for asset returns.

Based on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN), the company’s capital structure generated 78.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.11. Total debt to assets is 30.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

In summary, AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.