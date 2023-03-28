Amryt Pharma plc (AMYT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ: AMYT)’s stock price has decreased by -0.07 compared to its previous closing price of 14.59. however, the company has experienced a 0.07% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ: AMYT) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Amryt Pharma plc (AMYT) is $21.50, which is $2.92 above the current market price. The public float for AMYT is 29.82M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.41% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMYT on March 28, 2023 was 692.88K shares.

AMYT’s Market Performance

The stock of Amryt Pharma plc (AMYT) has seen a 0.07% increase in the past week, with a -0.14% drop in the past month, and a 102.50% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.29% for AMYT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.05% for AMYT stock, with a simple moving average of 57.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMYT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMYT stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for AMYT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMYT in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $19 based on the research report published on September 06th of the previous year 2022.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMYT reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for AMYT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 19th, 2021.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to AMYT, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on August 19th of the previous year.

AMYT Trading at -0.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMYT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.32%, as shares sank -0.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMYT rose by +0.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +90.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.59. In addition, Amryt Pharma plc saw 99.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AMYT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.72 for the present operating margin

+53.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amryt Pharma plc stands at +0.45. The total capital return value is set at -5.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.24. Equity return is now at value -0.20, with -0.10 for asset returns.

Based on Amryt Pharma plc (AMYT), the company’s capital structure generated 57.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.47. Total debt to assets is 25.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.80.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Amryt Pharma plc (AMYT) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.