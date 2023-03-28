Amcor plc (AMCR): A Technical Analysis

Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.85. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Amcor plc (AMCR) is $11.64, which is $0.89 above the current market price. The public float for AMCR is 1.47B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMCR on March 28, 2023 was 8.10M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

AMCR) stock’s latest price update

Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR)’s stock price has increased by 0.37 compared to its previous closing price of 10.93. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/03/22 that WHO report points to tons of dangerous COVID-19 refuse — these waste-management stocks are poised to gain from it

AMCR’s Market Performance

AMCR’s stock has risen by 0.46% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.75% and a quarterly drop of -8.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.74% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.72% for Amcor plc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.21% for AMCR stock, with a simple moving average of -7.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMCR stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for AMCR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AMCR in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $11.70 based on the research report published on January 24th of the current year 2023.

AMCR Trading at -3.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.74%, as shares sank -3.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMCR rose by +0.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.93. In addition, Amcor plc saw -7.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMCR starting from NAYAR ARUN, who sale 5,648 shares at the price of $12.39 back on Dec 12. After this action, NAYAR ARUN now owns 75,072 shares of Amcor plc, valued at $69,971 using the latest closing price.

Long Nicholas T., the Director of Amcor plc, sale 5,372 shares at $12.40 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that Long Nicholas T. is holding 29,769 shares at $66,622 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMCR

Equity return is now at value 25.20, with 6.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Amcor plc (AMCR) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.