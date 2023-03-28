Altria Group Inc. (MO) Stock Experiences -6.11% Monthly Change

The stock of Altria Group Inc. (MO) has gone down by -3.86% for the week, with a -6.11% drop in the past month and a -3.25% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.72% for MO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.99% for MO stock, with a simple moving average of -1.51% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) Right Now?

Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MO is 0.64. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for MO is $49.63, which is $5.34 above the current price. The public float for MO is 1.78B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.89% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MO on March 28, 2023 was 8.36M shares.

MO) stock’s latest price update

Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO)’s stock price has increased by 0.73 compared to its previous closing price of 43.97. However, the company has seen a -3.86% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/24/23 that Altria Believes U.S. Revenue From Smoke-Free Products Could Double

Analysts’ Opinion of MO

The stock of Altria Group Inc. (MO) has gone down by -3.86% for the week, with a -6.11% drop in the past month and a -3.25% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.72% for MO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.99% for MO stock, with a simple moving average of -1.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MO stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for MO by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for MO in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $38 based on the research report published on November 10th of the previous year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MO reach a price target of $36, previously predicting the price at $53. The rating they have provided for MO stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on June 29th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to MO, setting the target price at $43 in the report published on June 24th of the previous year.

MO Trading at -4.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.80%, as shares sank -4.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MO fell by -3.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.02. In addition, Altria Group Inc. saw -3.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+77.17 for the present operating margin

+87.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Altria Group Inc. stands at +27.80. The total capital return value is set at 64.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.74. Equity return is now at value -186.00, with 15.60 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Altria Group Inc. (MO) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.