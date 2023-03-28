Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.51. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) is $7.00, which is $5.35 above the current market price. The public float for ALTO is 70.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ALTO on March 28, 2023 was 882.86K shares.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

ALTO) stock’s latest price update

Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO)’s stock price has increased by 10.00 compared to its previous closing price of 1.50. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ALTO’s Market Performance

ALTO’s stock has risen by 2.48% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -45.18% and a quarterly drop of -43.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.20% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.27% for Alto Ingredients Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -27.33% for ALTO stock, with a simple moving average of -54.55% for the last 200 days.

ALTO Trading at -41.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.20%, as shares sank -43.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALTO rose by +2.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.2070. In addition, Alto Ingredients Inc. saw -42.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALTO starting from NATHAN GILBERT E, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.71 back on Mar 17. After this action, NATHAN GILBERT E now owns 573,909 shares of Alto Ingredients Inc., valued at $17,100 using the latest closing price.

NATHAN GILBERT E, the Director of Alto Ingredients Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $1.81 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that NATHAN GILBERT E is holding 563,909 shares at $18,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALTO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.87 for the present operating margin

-3.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alto Ingredients Inc. stands at -3.11. The total capital return value is set at -19.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.45. Equity return is now at value -12.70, with -8.70 for asset returns.

Based on Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO), the company’s capital structure generated 28.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.07. Total debt to assets is 17.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.17 and the total asset turnover is 2.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.55.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.