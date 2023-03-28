Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) is 4.88x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ALLY is 1.37. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) is $34.32, which is $11.13 above the current market price. The public float for ALLY is 296.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.56% of that float. On March 28, 2023, ALLY’s average trading volume was 7.40M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

ALLY) stock’s latest price update

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY)’s stock price has decreased by 0.00 compared to its previous closing price of 24.22. However, the company has experienced a 3.06% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/24/23 that Ally Financial Names Goldman Sachs Executive as Next CFO

ALLY’s Market Performance

ALLY’s stock has risen by 3.06% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -19.85% and a quarterly rise of 3.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.63% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.80% for Ally Financial Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.52% for ALLY stock, with a simple moving average of -19.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALLY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALLY stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ALLY by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ALLY in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $25 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALLY reach a price target of $28, previously predicting the price at $25. The rating they have provided for ALLY stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 09th, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to ALLY, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on January 05th of the current year.

ALLY Trading at -17.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.63%, as shares sank -18.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALLY rose by +3.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.21. In addition, Ally Financial Inc. saw -0.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALLY starting from MAGNER MARJORIE, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $27.43 back on Oct 25. After this action, MAGNER MARJORIE now owns 55,603 shares of Ally Financial Inc., valued at $54,868 using the latest closing price.

Schugel Jason E., the Chief Risk Officer of Ally Financial Inc., sale 2,500 shares at $45.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 19, which means that Schugel Jason E. is holding 82,476 shares at $112,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.34 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Ally Financial Inc. stands at +13.95. The total capital return value is set at 5.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.28. Equity return is now at value 14.10, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY), the company’s capital structure generated 157.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.22. Total debt to assets is 10.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 127.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.21.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.