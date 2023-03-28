Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) Stock Showcases -33.95% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) has seen a 14.95% increase in the past week, with a -55.11% drop in the past month, and a -46.75% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.42% for BIRD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -33.95% for BIRD stock, with a simple moving average of -63.66% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) Right Now?

The public float for BIRD is 92.83M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.20% of that float. On March 28, 2023, BIRD’s average trading volume was 2.40M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

BIRD) stock’s latest price update

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD)’s stock price has increased by 6.03 compared to its previous closing price of 1.16. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 14.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/10/23 that Allbirds’ Earnings Disappointed. The Stock Is Plummeting.

Analysts’ Opinion of BIRD

The stock of Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) has seen a 14.95% increase in the past week, with a -55.11% drop in the past month, and a -46.75% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.42% for BIRD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -33.95% for BIRD stock, with a simple moving average of -63.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BIRD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BIRD stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for BIRD by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for BIRD in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $1.50 based on the research report published on March 13th of the current year 2023.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Market Perform” to BIRD, setting the target price at $2.25 in the report published on March 10th of the current year.

BIRD Trading at -48.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIRD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.64%, as shares sank -55.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIRD rose by +14.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7852. In addition, Allbirds Inc. saw -49.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BIRD starting from LEVITAN DAN, who purchase 75,796 shares at the price of $1.08 back on Mar 15. After this action, LEVITAN DAN now owns 106,283 shares of Allbirds Inc., valued at $81,860 using the latest closing price.

Bufano Michael J, the Chief Financial Officer of Allbirds Inc., sale 10,570 shares at $2.82 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Bufano Michael J is holding 323,188 shares at $29,807 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BIRD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.31 for the present operating margin

+38.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Allbirds Inc. stands at -34.04. The total capital return value is set at -23.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch -25.05. Equity return is now at value -29.30, with -23.10 for asset returns.

Based on Allbirds Inc. (BIRD), the company’s capital structure generated 33.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.05. Total debt to assets is 21.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.18.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.