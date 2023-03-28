Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

In the past week, AQN stock has gone up by 2.81%, with a monthly gain of 2.68% and a quarterly surge of 22.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.00%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.05% for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.31% for AQN stock, with a simple moving average of -22.43% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE: AQN) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for AQN is at 0.26.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The public float for AQN is 663.27M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.83% of that float. The average trading volume for AQN on March 28, 2023 was 5.42M shares.

AQN) stock’s latest price update

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE: AQN)’s stock price has increased by 0.25 compared to its previous closing price of 8.02. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AQN

In the past week, AQN stock has gone up by 2.81%, with a monthly gain of 2.68% and a quarterly surge of 22.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.00%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.05% for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.31% for AQN stock, with a simple moving average of -22.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AQN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AQN stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AQN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AQN in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $9 based on the research report published on February 16th of the current year 2023.

AQN Trading at 7.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AQN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.00%, as shares surge +4.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AQN rose by +2.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.72. In addition, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. saw 23.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AQN

Equity return is now at value -4.20, with -1.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.