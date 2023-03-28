Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) is 9.59x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ALB is 1.58. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Albemarle Corporation (ALB) is $318.92, which is $93.84 above the current market price. The public float for ALB is 116.97M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.68% of that float. On March 28, 2023, ALB’s average trading volume was 1.68M shares.

ALB) stock’s latest price update

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB)’s stock price has increased by 0.89 compared to its previous closing price of 218.88. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/22/23 that Lithium Miner Albemarle Plans ‘Mega-Flex’ Site in South Carolina

ALB’s Market Performance

ALB’s stock has fallen by -0.94% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -14.08% and a quarterly drop of -2.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.03% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.09% for Albemarle Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.57% for ALB stock, with a simple moving average of -12.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALB stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for ALB by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for ALB in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $240 based on the research report published on January 31st of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALB reach a price target of $310. The rating they have provided for ALB stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 26th, 2023.

Vertical Research gave a rating of “Buy” to ALB, setting the target price at $275 in the report published on January 04th of the current year.

ALB Trading at -12.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.03%, as shares sank -13.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALB fell by -0.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $229.75. In addition, Albemarle Corporation saw 1.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALB starting from Tozier Scott, who sale 5,700 shares at the price of $251.40 back on Mar 03. After this action, Tozier Scott now owns 69,503 shares of Albemarle Corporation, valued at $1,432,980 using the latest closing price.

Tozier Scott, the EVP & CFO of Albemarle Corporation, sale 417 shares at $255.49 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Tozier Scott is holding 75,203 shares at $106,539 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALB

Equity return is now at value 40.40, with 20.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Albemarle Corporation (ALB) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bearish of “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.