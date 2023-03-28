Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, AEM stock has gone up by 4.54%, with a monthly gain of 12.57% and a quarterly plunge of -1.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.64%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.61% for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.36% for AEM stock, with a simple moving average of 9.54% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) is above average at 34.05x. The 36-month beta value for AEM is also noteworthy at 0.78. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AEM is $62.15, which is $9.99 above than the current price. The public float for AEM is 454.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.52% of that float. The average trading volume of AEM on March 28, 2023 was 3.09M shares.

AEM) stock’s latest price update

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM)’s stock price has increased by 0.38 compared to its previous closing price of 51.52. However, the company has experienced a 4.54% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/28/21 that Gold Miners Agnico Eagle Mines and Kirkland Lake to Merge. Both Stocks Fall.

In the past week, AEM stock has gone up by 4.54%, with a monthly gain of 12.57% and a quarterly plunge of -1.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.64%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.61% for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.36% for AEM stock, with a simple moving average of 9.54% for the last 200 days.

AEM Trading at 1.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.64%, as shares surge +12.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEM rose by +4.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.45. In addition, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited saw -0.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AEM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.32 for the present operating margin

+30.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited stands at +11.67. The total capital return value is set at 11.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.25. Equity return is now at value 4.40, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Based on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM), the company’s capital structure generated 9.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.42. Total debt to assets is 6.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 79.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.30.

Conclusion

In summary, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.