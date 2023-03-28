Adobe Inc. (ADBE) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE)’s stock price has decreased by -0.48 compared to its previous closing price of 374.96. However, the company has seen a 2.83% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/16/23 that Adobe Is One of the Better ‘Growth+Profit Stories in Software’

Is It Worth Investing in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) is above average at 36.79x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.27.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 19 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Adobe Inc. (ADBE) is $393.10, which is $22.95 above the current market price. The public float for ADBE is 457.38M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.06% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ADBE on March 28, 2023 was 3.01M shares.

ADBE’s Market Performance

ADBE’s stock has seen a 2.83% increase for the week, with a 16.41% rise in the past month and a 10.88% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.70% for Adobe Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.19% for ADBE stock, with a simple moving average of 5.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADBE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADBE stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for ADBE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ADBE in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $350 based on the research report published on January 18th of the current year 2023.

MoffettNathanson gave a rating of “Hold” to ADBE, setting the target price at $354 in the report published on September 22nd of the previous year.

ADBE Trading at 4.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADBE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.14%, as shares surge +15.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADBE rose by +2.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $347.44. In addition, Adobe Inc. saw 10.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADBE starting from WARNOCK JOHN E, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $357.91 back on Mar 17. After this action, WARNOCK JOHN E now owns 378,965 shares of Adobe Inc., valued at $536,865 using the latest closing price.

Garfield Mark S., the SVP & CAO of Adobe Inc., sale 132 shares at $354.78 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Garfield Mark S. is holding 3,610 shares at $46,831 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADBE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.98 for the present operating margin

+86.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Adobe Inc. stands at +27.29. The total capital return value is set at 31.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.39. Equity return is now at value 34.30, with 18.10 for asset returns.

Based on Adobe Inc. (ADBE), the company’s capital structure generated 32.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.80. Total debt to assets is 17.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Adobe Inc. (ADBE) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.