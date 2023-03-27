Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ZION is 1.21.

The public float for ZION is 147.18M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.74% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ZION on March 27, 2023 was 3.24M shares.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

ZION) stock’s latest price update

Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ: ZION)’s stock price has increased by 2.91 compared to its previous closing price of 27.45. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -5.64% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ZION’s Market Performance

Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) has seen a -5.64% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -42.77% decline in the past month and a -40.61% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.90% for ZION. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -29.10% for ZION stock, with a simple moving average of -44.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZION

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZION stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ZION by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for ZION in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $46 based on the research report published on January 25th of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZION reach a price target of $59, previously predicting the price at $68. The rating they have provided for ZION stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on January 03rd, 2023.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Buy” to ZION, setting the target price at $56 in the report published on December 21st of the previous year.

ZION Trading at -40.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZION to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.89%, as shares sank -43.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZION fell by -5.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.75. In addition, Zions Bancorporation National Association saw -42.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZION starting from Ellingsen Eric, who sale 377 shares at the price of $52.51 back on Feb 10. After this action, Ellingsen Eric now owns 24,135 shares of Zions Bancorporation National Association, valued at $19,796 using the latest closing price.

STEPHENS STEVEN DAN, the Executive Vice President of Zions Bancorporation National Association, sale 6,000 shares at $54.42 during a trade that took place back on Feb 07, which means that STEPHENS STEVEN DAN is holding 38,509 shares at $326,510 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZION

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.70 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Zions Bancorporation National Association stands at +27.08. The total capital return value is set at 8.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.45. Equity return is now at value 17.70, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION), the company’s capital structure generated 230.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.72. Total debt to assets is 12.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.