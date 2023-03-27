WW International Inc. (WW) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

WW International Inc. (NASDAQ: WW)’s stock price has decreased by -6.35 compared to its previous closing price of 4.25. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -7.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in WW International Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for WW is at 1.62. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for WW is $5.13, which is $0.88 above the current market price. The public float for WW is 53.49M, and currently, shorts hold a 15.26% of that float. The average trading volume for WW on March 27, 2023 was 3.98M shares.

WW’s Market Performance

WW stock saw an increase of -7.87% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.25% and a quarterly increase of 6.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.83%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.73% for WW International Inc. (WW). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.82% for WW stock, with a simple moving average of -20.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WW stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for WW by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for WW in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $4 based on the research report published on March 08th of the current year 2023.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WW reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for WW stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on January 20th, 2022.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Hold” to WW, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on January 11th of the previous year.

WW Trading at -9.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.83%, as shares surge +5.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WW fell by -7.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.38. In addition, WW International Inc. saw 3.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WW starting from Stark Heather, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $3.85 back on Dec 02. After this action, Stark Heather now owns 13,302 shares of WW International Inc., valued at $38,500 using the latest closing price.

Sistani Sima, the Chief Executive Officer of WW International Inc., purchase 63,935 shares at $3.91 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that Sistani Sima is holding 63,935 shares at $249,999 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.24 for the present operating margin

+60.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for WW International Inc. stands at -24.15. The total capital return value is set at 13.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.23. Equity return is now at value 44.70, with -20.40 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 38.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

In conclusion, WW International Inc. (WW) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.