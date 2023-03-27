W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE: WTI) is above average at 3.03x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.02.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) is $10.20, which is $5.38 above the current market price. The public float for WTI is 93.99M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.71% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WTI on March 27, 2023 was 3.06M shares.

WTI) stock’s latest price update

W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE: WTI)’s stock price has decreased by -0.10 compared to its previous closing price of 4.82. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

WTI’s Market Performance

W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) has experienced a 6.29% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -14.48% drop in the past month, and a -12.61% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.62% for WTI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.06% for WTI stock, with a simple moving average of -20.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WTI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WTI stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for WTI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WTI in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $9.10 based on the research report published on October 25th of the previous year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WTI reach a price target of $6.90, previously predicting the price at $5.10. The rating they have provided for WTI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 20th, 2021.

WTI Trading at -15.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.58%, as shares sank -15.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WTI rose by +6.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.25. In addition, W&T Offshore Inc. saw -13.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.30 for the present operating margin

+57.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for W&T Offshore Inc. stands at +25.10. The total capital return value is set at 75.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 79.52. Equity return is now at value -219.50, with 16.20 for asset returns.

Based on W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI), the company’s capital structure generated 9,242.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 98.93. Total debt to assets is 49.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,594.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.72.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.