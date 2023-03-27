What Recent Market Trends Mean for Incyte Corporation’s (INCY) Stock

In the past week, INCY stock has gone down by -4.60%, with a monthly decline of -9.57% and a quarterly plunge of -12.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.76%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.04% for Incyte Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.84% for INCY stock, with a simple moving average of -7.67% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY) is 46.14x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for INCY is 0.74. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Incyte Corporation (INCY) is $89.44, which is $19.02 above the current market price. The public float for INCY is 218.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.98% of that float. On March 27, 2023, INCY’s average trading volume was 1.63M shares.

INCY) stock’s latest price update

Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY)’s stock price has decreased by -2.81 compared to its previous closing price of 72.26. However, the company has experienced a -4.60% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/20/22 that Eli Lilly Gets Positive Opinion for Olumiant in Europe. The Stock Rises.

Analysts’ Opinion of INCY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INCY stocks, with SVB Securities repeating the rating for INCY by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for INCY in the upcoming period, according to SVB Securities is $61 based on the research report published on March 24th of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INCY reach a price target of $100. The rating they have provided for INCY stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 31st, 2023.

INCY Trading at -11.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INCY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.76%, as shares sank -8.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INCY fell by -4.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.24. In addition, Incyte Corporation saw -12.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INCY starting from Pasquale Maria E, who sale 802 shares at the price of $84.06 back on Jan 31. After this action, Pasquale Maria E now owns 68,524 shares of Incyte Corporation, valued at $67,416 using the latest closing price.

Pasquale Maria E, the EVP & General Counsel of Incyte Corporation, sale 60,024 shares at $84.74 during a trade that took place back on Jan 30, which means that Pasquale Maria E is holding 68,524 shares at $5,086,569 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INCY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.66 for the present operating margin

+92.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Incyte Corporation stands at +10.04. The total capital return value is set at 14.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.28. Equity return is now at value 8.20, with 6.30 for asset returns.

Based on Incyte Corporation (INCY), the company’s capital structure generated 1.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.26. Total debt to assets is 0.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.54.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Incyte Corporation (INCY) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.