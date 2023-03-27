Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL)’s stock price has increased by 5.76 compared to its previous closing price of 31.25. However, the company has experienced a 5.52% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL) is above average at 3.41x. The 36-month beta value for WAL is also noteworthy at 1.50.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The public float for WAL is 105.84M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.86% of that float. The average trading volume of WAL on March 27, 2023 was 5.69M shares.

WAL’s Market Performance

WAL’s stock has seen a 5.52% increase for the week, with a -55.03% drop in the past month and a -43.28% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 33.52% for Western Alliance Bancorporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -37.66% for WAL stock, with a simple moving average of -52.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WAL

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WAL reach a price target of $85. The rating they have provided for WAL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 15th, 2023.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to WAL, setting the target price at $85 in the report published on October 06th of the previous year.

WAL Trading at -48.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 33.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.88%, as shares sank -55.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WAL rose by +5.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.97. In addition, Western Alliance Bancorporation saw -44.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WAL starting from JOHNSON MARIANNE BOYD, who purchase 2,475 shares at the price of $25.79 back on Mar 13. After this action, JOHNSON MARIANNE BOYD now owns 2,475 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation, valued at $63,830 using the latest closing price.

Bruckner Tim R, the CBO for Regional Banking of Western Alliance Bancorporation, sale 1,750 shares at $73.16 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Bruckner Tim R is holding 20,244 shares at $128,030 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WAL

Equity return is now at value 21.80, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.