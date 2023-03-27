WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) Stock Faces 2.70% Weekly Volatility

The stock of WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) has seen a -1.09% decrease in the past week, with a 2.33% gain in the past month, and a -1.77% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.56% for WEC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.85% for WEC stock, with a simple moving average of -2.80% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: WEC) Right Now?

WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: WEC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 20.93x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.39. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) by analysts is $101.64, which is $8.87 above the current market price. The public float for WEC is 315.03M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.36% of that float. On March 27, 2023, the average trading volume of WEC was 1.36M shares.

WEC stock's latest price update

WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: WEC)’s stock price has increased by 3.66 compared to its previous closing price of 89.93. however, the company has experienced a -1.09% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WEC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WEC stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for WEC by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for WEC in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $98 based on the research report published on July 20th of the previous year 2022.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WEC reach a price target of $104. The rating they have provided for WEC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 27th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to WEC, setting the target price at $109 in the report published on May 13th of the previous year.

WEC Trading at 1.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.70%, as shares surge +2.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WEC fell by -1.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $90.75. In addition, WEC Energy Group Inc. saw -0.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WEC starting from PAYNE ULICE JR, who sale 950 shares at the price of $97.59 back on Nov 28. After this action, PAYNE ULICE JR now owns 21,375 shares of WEC Energy Group Inc., valued at $92,708 using the latest closing price.

Lauber Scott J, the President and CEO of WEC Energy Group Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $97.18 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Lauber Scott J is holding 24,601 shares at $485,879 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WEC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.81 for the present operating margin

+19.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for WEC Energy Group Inc. stands at +14.68. The total capital return value is set at 5.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.56. Equity return is now at value 12.40, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC), the company’s capital structure generated 151.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.31. Total debt to assets is 40.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 130.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.

Conclusion

To sum up, WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.