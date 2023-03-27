VNET Group Inc. (VNET) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -0.14. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for VNET Group Inc. (VNET) is $39.94, which is $2.49 above the current market price. The public float for VNET is 123.84M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VNET on March 27, 2023 was 1.96M shares.

VNET Group Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET)’s stock price has decreased by -8.50 compared to its previous closing price of 3.47. but the company has seen a -2.01% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

VNET’s Market Performance

VNET’s stock has fallen by -2.01% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -24.04% and a quarterly drop of -40.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.27% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.66% for VNET Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.63% for VNET stock, with a simple moving average of -39.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VNET

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VNET stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for VNET by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VNET in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $5.90 based on the research report published on September 01st of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VNET reach a price target of $6.50. The rating they have provided for VNET stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 25th, 2022.

HSBC Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to VNET, setting the target price at $17.40 in the report published on November 22nd of the previous year.

VNET Trading at -35.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VNET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.27%, as shares sank -23.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VNET fell by -2.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.50. In addition, VNET Group Inc. saw -44.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VNET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.11 for the present operating margin

+22.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for VNET Group Inc. stands at +8.08. The total capital return value is set at 0.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.45. Equity return is now at value -10.50, with -2.90 for asset returns.

Based on VNET Group Inc. (VNET), the company’s capital structure generated 156.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.02. Total debt to assets is 49.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 136.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.

Conclusion

To put it simply, VNET Group Inc. (VNET) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.