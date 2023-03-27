Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 0.71.

The public float for VKTX is 67.77M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.83% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VKTX on March 27, 2023 was 2.28M shares.

VKTX) stock’s latest price update

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX)’s stock price has decreased by -4.12 compared to its previous closing price of 9.23. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -25.19% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/17/21 that CureVac, Honest, Bank Stocks: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

VKTX’s Market Performance

VKTX’s stock has fallen by -25.19% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -22.71% and a quarterly rise of 12.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.64% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.02% for Viking Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.84% for VKTX stock, with a simple moving average of 62.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VKTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VKTX stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for VKTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VKTX in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $22 based on the research report published on March 17th of the current year 2023.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VKTX reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for VKTX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 29th, 2021.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to VKTX, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on May 25th of the previous year.

VKTX Trading at -12.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VKTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.64%, as shares sank -19.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VKTX fell by -25.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +252.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.80. In addition, Viking Therapeutics Inc. saw -5.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VKTX starting from FOEHR MATTHEW W, who purchase 45,000 shares at the price of $2.47 back on May 02. After this action, FOEHR MATTHEW W now owns 111,250 shares of Viking Therapeutics Inc., valued at $111,195 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VKTX

Equity return is now at value -42.80, with -38.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.