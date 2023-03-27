Vicarious Surgical Inc.’s (RBOT) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, RBOT stock has gone down by -20.50%, with a monthly decline of -34.26% and a quarterly surge of 0.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 23.73%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.68% for Vicarious Surgical Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -22.78% for RBOT stock, with a simple moving average of -41.54% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE: RBOT) Right Now?

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE: RBOT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 39.58x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT) by analysts is $7.75, which is $5.85 above the current market price. The public float for RBOT is 60.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.91% of that float. On March 27, 2023, the average trading volume of RBOT was 395.65K shares.

RBOT) stock’s latest price update

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE: RBOT)’s stock price has increased by 26.67 compared to its previous closing price of 1.50. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -20.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RBOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RBOT stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for RBOT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RBOT in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $7 based on the research report published on March 04th of the previous year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RBOT reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for RBOT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 07th, 2022.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to RBOT, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on December 07th of the previous year.

RBOT Trading at -29.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RBOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.73%, as shares sank -32.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RBOT fell by -20.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.4155. In addition, Vicarious Surgical Inc. saw -5.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RBOT starting from Morris June, who sale 2,092 shares at the price of $1.58 back on Mar 23. After this action, Morris June now owns 308,215 shares of Vicarious Surgical Inc., valued at $3,300 using the latest closing price.

Sachs Adam David, the President and CEO of Vicarious Surgical Inc., sale 4,263 shares at $2.45 during a trade that took place back on Mar 22, which means that Sachs Adam David is holding 1,202,647 shares at $10,449 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RBOT

The total capital return value is set at -75.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.92. Equity return is now at value 4.30, with 3.20 for asset returns.

Based on Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT), the company’s capital structure generated 14.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.38. Total debt to assets is 11.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.70.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.35.

Conclusion

To sum up, Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.