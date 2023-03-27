Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ)’s stock price has increased by 0.78 compared to its previous closing price of 37.37. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.36% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/24/23 that Fixed Wireless Is the New Telecom Thing. 2 Big Plays.

Is It Worth Investing in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) Right Now?

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for VZ is at 0.34. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 19 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for VZ is $42.91, which is $6.76 above the current market price. The public float for VZ is 4.20B, and currently, shorts hold a 1.01% of that float. The average trading volume for VZ on March 27, 2023 was 21.41M shares.

VZ’s Market Performance

The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) has seen a 2.36% increase in the past week, with a -2.26% drop in the past month, and a -0.32% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.60% for VZ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.17% for VZ stock, with a simple moving average of -9.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VZ stocks, with MoffettNathanson repeating the rating for VZ by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for VZ in the upcoming period, according to MoffettNathanson is $41 based on the research report published on December 19th of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VZ reach a price target of $44, previously predicting the price at $41. The rating they have provided for VZ stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 15th, 2022.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to VZ, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on October 06th of the previous year.

VZ Trading at -4.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.49%, as shares sank -2.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VZ rose by +2.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.54. In addition, Verizon Communications Inc. saw -4.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VZ starting from Malady Kyle, who sale 6,226 shares at the price of $36.69 back on Mar 15. After this action, Malady Kyle now owns 67,966 shares of Verizon Communications Inc., valued at $228,432 using the latest closing price.

Malady Kyle, the EVP and Group CEO-VZ Business of Verizon Communications Inc., sale 7,546 shares at $36.74 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Malady Kyle is holding 74,192 shares at $277,240 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.27 for the present operating margin

+44.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Verizon Communications Inc. stands at +15.53. The total capital return value is set at 11.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.47. Equity return is now at value 24.40, with 5.70 for asset returns.

Based on Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ), the company’s capital structure generated 193.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.92. Total debt to assets is 46.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 178.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.