United Rentals Inc. (URI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

United Rentals Inc. (NYSE: URI)’s stock price has decreased by -2.98 compared to its previous closing price of 382.18. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in United Rentals Inc. (NYSE: URI) Right Now?

United Rentals Inc. (NYSE: URI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 12.46x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.87.

The public float for URI is 68.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.52% of that float. On March 27, 2023, the average trading volume of URI was 836.44K shares.

URI’s Market Performance

The stock of United Rentals Inc. (URI) has seen a 0.19% increase in the past week, with a -16.98% drop in the past month, and a 3.04% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.67% for URI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.22% for URI stock, with a simple moving average of 9.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of URI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for URI stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for URI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for URI in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $544 based on the research report published on February 08th of the current year 2023.

Bernstein, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see URI reach a price target of $269, previously predicting the price at $307. The rating they have provided for URI stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on August 18th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to URI, setting the target price at $425 in the report published on March 11th of the previous year.

URI Trading at -13.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought URI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.17%, as shares sank -17.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, URI rose by +0.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $428.25. In addition, United Rentals Inc. saw 4.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at URI starting from Flannery Matthew John, who sale 12,000 shares at the price of $477.99 back on Mar 09. After this action, Flannery Matthew John now owns 101,276 shares of United Rentals Inc., valued at $5,735,930 using the latest closing price.

Asplund Dale A, the EVP, Chief Operating Officer of United Rentals Inc., sale 13,392 shares at $436.26 during a trade that took place back on Jan 27, which means that Asplund Dale A is holding 19,229 shares at $5,842,415 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for URI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.76 for the present operating margin

+39.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for United Rentals Inc. stands at +18.08. The total capital return value is set at 18.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.27. Equity return is now at value 33.00, with 9.70 for asset returns.

Based on United Rentals Inc. (URI), the company’s capital structure generated 173.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.38. Total debt to assets is 49.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 167.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.

Conclusion

To sum up, United Rentals Inc. (URI) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.