United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI)’s stock price has increased by 4.25 compared to its previous closing price of 27.04. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) Right Now?

United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 11.19x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.02. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The average price predicted for United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) by analysts is $35.58, which is $7.39 above the current market price. The public float for UCBI is 114.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.77% of that float. On March 27, 2023, the average trading volume of UCBI was 676.31K shares.

UCBI’s Market Performance

The stock of United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) has seen a 6.34% increase in the past week, with a -14.63% drop in the past month, and a -15.52% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.07% for UCBI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.02% for UCBI stock, with a simple moving average of -15.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UCBI

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to UCBI, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on October 22nd of the previous year.

UCBI Trading at -11.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UCBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.82%, as shares sank -15.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UCBI rose by +6.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.74. In addition, United Community Banks Inc. saw -16.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UCBI starting from BRADSHAW RICHARD, who sale 649 shares at the price of $38.52 back on Nov 01. After this action, BRADSHAW RICHARD now owns 69,514 shares of United Community Banks Inc., valued at $24,999 using the latest closing price.

DANIELS KENNETH L, the Director of United Community Banks Inc., purchase 500 shares at $28.20 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that DANIELS KENNETH L is holding 13,299 shares at $14,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UCBI

Equity return is now at value 10.50, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.