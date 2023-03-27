Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of R1 RCM Inc.’s (RCM) Stock

The stock of R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) has gone up by 8.50% for the week, with a -0.28% drop in the past month and a 29.41% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.70% for RCM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.31% for RCM stock, with a simple moving average of -15.15% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for RCM is at 0.84. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for RCM is $18.89, which is $4.74 above the current market price. The public float for RCM is 303.12M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.00% of that float. The average trading volume for RCM on March 27, 2023 was 2.65M shares.

RCM) stock’s latest price update

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM)’s stock price has increased by 4.00 compared to its previous closing price of 13.75. However, the company has seen a gain of 8.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/10/22 that Zynga, Lululemon, Virgin Orbit, Tilray: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Analysts’ Opinion of RCM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCM stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for RCM by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for RCM in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $15 based on the research report published on February 02nd of the current year 2023.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RCM reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for RCM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 05th, 2023.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Buy” to RCM, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on December 07th of the previous year.

RCM Trading at 3.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.16%, as shares surge +1.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCM rose by +8.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.85. In addition, R1 RCM Inc. saw 30.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCM starting from RIVAS LEE, who purchase 71,767 shares at the price of $13.93 back on Feb 21. After this action, RIVAS LEE now owns 71,767 shares of R1 RCM Inc., valued at $1,000,001 using the latest closing price.

TCP-ASC ACHI Series LLLP, the Director of R1 RCM Inc., sale 15,000,000 shares at $20.43 during a trade that took place back on Sep 13, which means that TCP-ASC ACHI Series LLLP is holding 164,754,055 shares at $306,375,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.82 for the present operating margin

+19.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for R1 RCM Inc. stands at -3.19. The total capital return value is set at 6.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.02. Equity return is now at value 4.00, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Based on R1 RCM Inc. (RCM), the company’s capital structure generated 70.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.30. Total debt to assets is 37.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 67.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.

Conclusion

In conclusion, R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.