Understanding the 5.56% Volatility Levels of Super Micro Computer Inc.’s (SMCI) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) has gone up by 16.05% for the week, with a 17.57% rise in the past month and a 32.14% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.56% for SMCI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.64% for SMCI stock, with a simple moving average of 56.42% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) is above average at 10.54x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.24.

The public float for SMCI is 45.85M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.19% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SMCI on March 27, 2023 was 1.49M shares.

SMCI) stock’s latest price update

Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI)’s stock price has decreased by -2.78 compared to its previous closing price of 114.00. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 16.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SMCI stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for SMCI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SMCI in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $55 based on the research report published on October 12th of the previous year 2022.

Susquehanna, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SMCI reach a price target of $55. The rating they have provided for SMCI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 19th, 2022.

SMCI Trading at 24.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.63%, as shares surge +12.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMCI rose by +16.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +97.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $99.91. In addition, Super Micro Computer Inc. saw 34.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMCI starting from Lin Judy L., who sale 500 shares at the price of $97.52 back on Feb 16. After this action, Lin Judy L. now owns 946 shares of Super Micro Computer Inc., valued at $48,760 using the latest closing price.

TUAN SHERMAN, the Director of Super Micro Computer Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $87.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 08, which means that TUAN SHERMAN is holding 24,696 shares at $87,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMCI

Equity return is now at value 37.70, with 18.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.