Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for UBER is 1.22. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 35 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for UBER is $47.55, which is $16.85 above the current price. The public float for UBER is 1.99B and currently, short sellers hold a 2.28% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UBER on March 27, 2023 was 24.54M shares.

UBER stock's latest price update

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER)’s stock price has decreased by -1.38 compared to its previous closing price of 31.18. However, the company has seen a -3.24% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/13/23 that Court Ruling Hands Victory to Uber, Lyft

UBER’s Market Performance

UBER’s stock has fallen by -3.24% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -10.79% and a quarterly rise of 21.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.42% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.52% for Uber Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.97% for UBER stock, with a simple moving average of 8.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UBER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UBER stocks, with MoffettNathanson repeating the rating for UBER by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for UBER in the upcoming period, according to MoffettNathanson is $47 based on the research report published on January 30th of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UBER reach a price target of $33, previously predicting the price at $31. The rating they have provided for UBER stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 09th, 2023.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to UBER, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on January 09th of the current year.

UBER Trading at -5.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UBER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.42%, as shares sank -7.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UBER fell by -3.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.57. In addition, Uber Technologies Inc. saw 24.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UBER starting from West Tony, who sale 4,167 shares at the price of $32.00 back on Mar 15. After this action, West Tony now owns 166,499 shares of Uber Technologies Inc., valued at $133,344 using the latest closing price.

West Tony, the of Uber Technologies Inc., sale 4,167 shares at $32.54 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that West Tony is holding 166,973 shares at $135,594 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UBER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.29 for the present operating margin

+28.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Uber Technologies Inc. stands at -28.68. The total capital return value is set at -4.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.57. Equity return is now at value -125.40, with -28.80 for asset returns.

Based on Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER), the company’s capital structure generated 159.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.48. Total debt to assets is 36.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 152.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.