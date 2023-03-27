two (TWOA) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

two (NYSE: TWOA)’s stock price has increased by 0.10 compared to its previous closing price of 10.22. but the company has seen a 0.49% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in two (NYSE: TWOA) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The public float for TWOA is 21.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.05% of that float. On March 27, 2023, the average trading volume of TWOA was 134.14K shares.

TWOA’s Market Performance

TWOA stock saw an increase of 0.49% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.59% and a quarterly increase of 1.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.62%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.31% for two (TWOA). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.33% for TWOA stock, with a simple moving average of 2.75% for the last 200 days.

TWOA Trading at 0.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWOA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.62%, as shares surge +0.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWOA rose by +0.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.20. In addition, two saw 1.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TWOA

Equity return is now at value -0.10, with -0.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.20.

Conclusion

To sum up, two (TWOA) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.