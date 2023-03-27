TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (MEDS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS)’s stock price has increased by 1.63 compared to its previous closing price of 0.43. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 18.17% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.36.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (MEDS) is $2.25, which is $1.81 above the current market price. The public float for MEDS is 4.27M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.08% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MEDS on March 27, 2023 was 430.34K shares.

MEDS’s Market Performance

MEDS stock saw an increase of 18.17% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 21.86% and a quarterly increase of 9.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.67%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.08% for TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (MEDS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.72% for MEDS stock, with a simple moving average of -51.88% for the last 200 days.

MEDS Trading at 12.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MEDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.67%, as shares surge +13.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MEDS rose by +13.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3867. In addition, TRxADE HEALTH Inc. saw 8.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MEDS starting from Fell Donald G., who purchase 1,500 shares at the price of $1.08 back on Aug 25. After this action, Fell Donald G. now owns 21,139 shares of TRxADE HEALTH Inc., valued at $1,620 using the latest closing price.

AJJARAPU SURENDRA K, the CEO of TRxADE HEALTH Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $13000.00 during a trade that took place back on May 20, which means that AJJARAPU SURENDRA K is holding 222,500 shares at $130,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MEDS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-41.11 for the present operating margin

+47.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for TRxADE HEALTH Inc. stands at -53.75. The total capital return value is set at -56.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch -77.09. Equity return is now at value -135.10, with -60.70 for asset returns.

Based on TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (MEDS), the company’s capital structure generated 33.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.88. Total debt to assets is 21.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.89 and the total asset turnover is 1.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.72.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (MEDS) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.