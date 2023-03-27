Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) by analysts is $1.50, which is $1.28 above the current market price. The public float for TRKA is 308.41M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.98% of that float. On March 27, 2023, the average trading volume of TRKA was 81.25M shares.

TRKA) stock's latest price update

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA)’s stock price has increased by 21.12 compared to its previous closing price of 0.18. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -5.34% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TRKA's Market Performance

Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) has seen a -5.34% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -16.78% decline in the past month and a 70.24% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 31.69% for TRKA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -36.77% for TRKA stock, with a simple moving average of -48.82% for the last 200 days.

TRKA Trading at -15.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRKA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 31.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.42%, as shares sank -29.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +54.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRKA fell by -5.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3375. In addition, Troika Media Group Inc. saw 86.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRKA starting from Coates Peter, who purchase 500,000 shares at the price of $0.80 back on Jul 18. After this action, Coates Peter now owns 10,591,710 shares of Troika Media Group Inc., valued at $398,050 using the latest closing price.

Coates Peter, the 10% Owner of Troika Media Group Inc., purchase 9,082 shares at $0.93 during a trade that took place back on Jun 21, which means that Coates Peter is holding 10,091,710 shares at $8,491 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRKA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.26 for the present operating margin

+21.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Troika Media Group Inc. stands at -33.24. The total capital return value is set at -29.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -61.38. Equity return is now at value -222.50, with -21.20 for asset returns.

Based on Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA), the company’s capital structure generated 913.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 90.14. Total debt to assets is 46.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 872.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 85.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.95. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.

Conclusion

To sum up, Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.