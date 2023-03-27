TransUnion (TRU) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) is above average at 44.95x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.38.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for TransUnion (TRU) is $79.89, which is $21.63 above the current market price. The public float for TRU is 192.10M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.30% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TRU on March 27, 2023 was 1.64M shares.

TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)’s stock price has decreased by -0.37 compared to its previous closing price of 58.71. However, the company has experienced a -0.05% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/10/22 that Major Credit-Score Provider to Exclude Medical Debts

TRU’s Market Performance

TRU’s stock has fallen by -0.05% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -10.33% and a quarterly rise of 4.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.12% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.07% for TransUnion The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.63% for TRU stock, with a simple moving average of -14.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRU stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for TRU by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TRU in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $80 based on the research report published on March 01st of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TRU reach a price target of $91, previously predicting the price at $72. The rating they have provided for TRU stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 01st, 2023.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to TRU, setting the target price at $88 in the report published on January 13th of the current year.

TRU Trading at -11.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.12%, as shares sank -10.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRU rose by +0.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.62. In addition, TransUnion saw 3.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRU starting from MAULDIN RICHARD DANE, who sale 7,250 shares at the price of $60.63 back on Mar 16. After this action, MAULDIN RICHARD DANE now owns 24,805 shares of TransUnion, valued at $439,604 using the latest closing price.

Cartwright Christopher A, the President and CEO of TransUnion, purchase 25,000 shares at $79.42 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that Cartwright Christopher A is holding 226,410 shares at $1,985,450 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.98 for the present operating margin

+53.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for TransUnion stands at +6.80. The total capital return value is set at 6.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.51. Equity return is now at value 6.60, with 2.30 for asset returns.

Based on TransUnion (TRU), the company’s capital structure generated 139.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.20. Total debt to assets is 49.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 135.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, TransUnion (TRU) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.