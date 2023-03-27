Trading Update: MasTec Inc. (MTZ) Stock Endures 3.97% Monthly Volatility

The stock of MasTec Inc. (MTZ) has seen a 5.04% increase in the past week, with a -5.61% drop in the past month, and a 5.64% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.97% for MTZ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.40% for MTZ stock, with a simple moving average of 9.28% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in MasTec Inc. (NYSE: MTZ) Right Now?

MasTec Inc. (NYSE: MTZ) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 207.91x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for MTZ is at 1.39.

The public float for MTZ is 59.80M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.03% of that float. The average trading volume for MTZ on March 27, 2023 was 621.32K shares.

MTZ) stock’s latest price update

MasTec Inc. (NYSE: MTZ)’s stock price has increased by 4.05 compared to its previous closing price of 87.92. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTZ stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for MTZ by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for MTZ in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $97 based on the research report published on February 27th of the current year 2023.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MTZ reach a price target of $120, previously predicting the price at $125. The rating they have provided for MTZ stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 27th, 2022.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to MTZ, setting the target price at $110 in the report published on February 28th of the previous year.

MTZ Trading at -4.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.75%, as shares sank -5.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTZ rose by +5.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $94.41. In addition, MasTec Inc. saw 7.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MTZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.11 for the present operating margin

+7.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for MasTec Inc. stands at +0.34. The total capital return value is set at 3.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.63. Equity return is now at value 1.30, with 0.40 for asset returns.

Based on MasTec Inc. (MTZ), the company’s capital structure generated 128.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.22. Total debt to assets is 36.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 118.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.64 and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MasTec Inc. (MTZ) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.