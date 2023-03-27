The Volatility of Hub Cyber Security Ltd.’s (HUBC) Stock: A -22.20% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Hub Cyber Security Ltd. (HUBC) has seen a -22.20% decrease in the past week, with a -81.82% drop in the past month, and a -81.10% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 23.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 30.99% for HUBC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -21.92% for HUBC stock, with a simple moving average of -78.84% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hub Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUBC) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for HUBC is 74.53M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.47% of that float. The average trading volume of HUBC on March 27, 2023 was 5.08M shares.

HUBC) stock’s latest price update

Hub Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUBC)’s stock price has decreased by -0.26 compared to its previous closing price of 1.95. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -22.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HUBC Trading at -70.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 30.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.34%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUBC fell by -22.20%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Hub Cyber Security Ltd. saw -84.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HUBC

Equity return is now at value -64.40, with -37.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Hub Cyber Security Ltd. (HUBC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.