The Volatility of Dropbox Inc.’s (DBX) Stock: A 5.75% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Dropbox Inc. (DBX) has gone up by 5.75% for the week, with a 0.67% rise in the past month and a -7.44% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.33% for DBX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.64% for DBX stock, with a simple moving average of -4.21% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) is 11.41x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DBX is 0.83. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Dropbox Inc. (DBX) is $27.33, which is $5.57 above the current market price. The public float for DBX is 266.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.93% of that float. On March 27, 2023, DBX’s average trading volume was 2.95M shares.

DBX) stock’s latest price update

Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX)’s stock price has increased by 0.24 compared to its previous closing price of 21.11. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.75% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/18/22 that Roku, DraftKings, Cognex, Shake Shack: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Analysts’ Opinion of DBX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DBX stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for DBX by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for DBX in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $25 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DBX reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for DBX stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on November 22nd, 2022.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to DBX, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on September 13th of the previous year.

DBX Trading at -3.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.40%, as shares surge +2.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DBX rose by +5.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.25. In addition, Dropbox Inc. saw -5.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DBX starting from Volkmer Bart, who sale 11,506 shares at the price of $19.06 back on Mar 13. After this action, Volkmer Bart now owns 229,749 shares of Dropbox Inc., valued at $219,292 using the latest closing price.

Houston Andrew, the Chief Executive Officer of Dropbox Inc., sale 162,500 shares at $20.55 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that Houston Andrew is holding 0 shares at $3,340,122 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DBX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.33 for the present operating margin

+80.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dropbox Inc. stands at +23.79. The total capital return value is set at 17.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.08. Equity return is now at value -116.00, with 19.40 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 40.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Dropbox Inc. (DBX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.