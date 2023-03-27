The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) Stock Showcases 6.58% 20-Day Moving Average

In the past week, TTD stock has gone up by 3.32%, with a monthly gain of 7.47% and a quarterly surge of 29.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.11%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.24% for The Trade Desk Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.58% for TTD stock, with a simple moving average of 14.24% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) is above average at 643.09x. The 36-month beta value for TTD is also noteworthy at 1.79.

The public float for TTD is 441.17M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.39% of that float. The average trading volume of TTD on March 27, 2023 was 4.67M shares.

TTD) stock’s latest price update

The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD)’s stock price has increased by 0.43 compared to its previous closing price of 60.19. but the company has seen a 3.32% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/15/23 that Trade Desk Issues Upbeat Outlook and Unveils Stock Buyback Program

Analysts’ Opinion of TTD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTD stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for TTD by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for TTD in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $38 based on the research report published on March 09th of the current year 2023.

New Street gave a rating of “Neutral” to TTD, setting the target price at $43 in the report published on January 04th of the current year.

TTD Trading at 12.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.11%, as shares surge +9.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTD rose by +3.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.99. In addition, The Trade Desk Inc. saw 34.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTD starting from GRAYSON BLAKE JEFFREY, who sale 1,137 shares at the price of $74.96 back on Aug 16. After this action, GRAYSON BLAKE JEFFREY now owns 193,259 shares of The Trade Desk Inc., valued at $85,230 using the latest closing price.

GRAYSON BLAKE JEFFREY, the Chief Financial Officer of The Trade Desk Inc., sale 3,676 shares at $72.50 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that GRAYSON BLAKE JEFFREY is holding 197,858 shares at $266,510 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTD

Equity return is now at value 2.90, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.