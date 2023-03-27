The Impact of Market Fluctuations on SMX (Security Matters) Public L’s (SMX) Stock

In the past week, SMX stock has gone down by -21.80%, with a monthly decline of -84.79% and a quarterly plunge of -88.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 24.28%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 40.02% for SMX (Security Matters) Public L The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -76.91% for SMX stock, with a simple moving average of -87.16% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SMX (Security Matters) Public L (NASDAQ: SMX) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SMX is 29.77M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.24% of that float. The average trading volume for SMX on March 27, 2023 was 651.77K shares.

SMX) stock’s latest price update

SMX (Security Matters) Public L (NASDAQ: SMX)’s stock price has decreased by -6.98 compared to its previous closing price of 1.29. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -21.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

In the past week, SMX stock has gone down by -21.80%, with a monthly decline of -84.79% and a quarterly plunge of -88.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 24.28%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 40.02% for SMX (Security Matters) Public L The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -76.91% for SMX stock, with a simple moving average of -87.16% for the last 200 days.

SMX Trading at -83.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 40.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.28%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMX fell by -21.80%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, SMX (Security Matters) Public L saw -88.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SMX

Equity return is now at value -2.90, with -2.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.80.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SMX (Security Matters) Public L (SMX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.