The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Flora Growth Corp.’s (FLGC) Stock

The stock of Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) has gone down by -33.33% for the week, with a -39.76% drop in the past month and a -11.54% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.16% for FLGC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -36.12% for FLGC stock, with a simple moving average of -59.05% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) is $1.13, which is $0.89 above the current market price. The public float for FLGC is 68.03M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.80% of that float. On March 27, 2023, FLGC’s average trading volume was 1.94M shares.

FLGC) stock’s latest price update

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC)’s stock price has decreased by -17.86 compared to its previous closing price of 0.28. but the company has seen a -33.33% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/11/21 that Flora Growth, the Newest Cannabis Stock, Drops in IPO

Analysts’ Opinion of FLGC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLGC stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for FLGC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FLGC in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $10 based on the research report published on October 13th of the previous year 2021.

MKM Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FLGC reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for FLGC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 23rd, 2021.

FLGC Trading at -32.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.20%, as shares sank -36.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLGC fell by -33.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3533. In addition, Flora Growth Corp. saw 1.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FLGC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-199.58 for the present operating margin

-78.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Flora Growth Corp. stands at -236.63. The total capital return value is set at -37.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.85.

Based on Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC), the company’s capital structure generated 1.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.70. Total debt to assets is 1.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.84.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.