Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC)’s stock price has increased by 3.43 compared to its previous closing price of 24.23. However, the company has experienced a 1.99% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/23/23 that Teladoc Gets an Upgrade. There Are ‘No Tears Left to Cry.’

Is It Worth Investing in Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TDOC is 1.09.

The public float for TDOC is 160.19M and currently, short sellers hold a 16.05% of that float. On March 27, 2023, TDOC’s average trading volume was 4.29M shares.

TDOC’s Market Performance

TDOC’s stock has seen a 1.99% increase for the week, with a -8.64% drop in the past month and a -5.33% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.81% for Teladoc Health Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.79% for TDOC stock, with a simple moving average of -16.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TDOC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TDOC stocks, with SVB Securities repeating the rating for TDOC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TDOC in the upcoming period, according to SVB Securities is $34 based on the research report published on February 23rd of the current year 2023.

TDOC Trading at -8.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDOC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.85%, as shares sank -7.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDOC rose by +1.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.16. In addition, Teladoc Health Inc. saw 5.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TDOC starting from Trencher Daniel, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $25.13 back on Mar 17. After this action, Trencher Daniel now owns 25,520 shares of Teladoc Health Inc., valued at $25,130 using the latest closing price.

GOREVIC JASON N, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Teladoc Health Inc., sale 22,040 shares at $25.91 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that GOREVIC JASON N is holding 603,434 shares at $571,078 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TDOC

Equity return is now at value -231.60, with -172.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.