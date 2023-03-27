Steelcase Inc. (SCS) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Steelcase Inc. (SCS) has seen a 17.37% increase in the past week, with a 5.01% gain in the past month, and a 25.64% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.50% for SCS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.44% for SCS stock, with a simple moving average of -4.96% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) is 63.01x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SCS is 1.35. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Steelcase Inc. (SCS) is $9.50, which is $2.42 above the current market price. The public float for SCS is 85.72M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.95% of that float. On March 27, 2023, SCS’s average trading volume was 683.97K shares.

SCS) stock’s latest price update

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS)’s stock price has increased by 10.12 compared to its previous closing price of 7.61. However, the company has seen a 17.37% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/17/21 that Rivian, FedEx, Cerner, Oracle: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Analysts’ Opinion of SCS

Sidoti, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SCS reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for SCS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 04th, 2022.

Sidoti gave a rating of “Neutral” to SCS, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on September 15th of the previous year.

SCS Trading at 10.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.72%, as shares surge +6.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCS rose by +17.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.61. In addition, Steelcase Inc. saw 18.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCS starting from Armbruster Sara E, who purchase 5,735 shares at the price of $6.83 back on Sep 28. After this action, Armbruster Sara E now owns 498,511 shares of Steelcase Inc., valued at $39,164 using the latest closing price.

O’Shaughnessy Lizbeth S, the SVP, CAO, GC and Secretary of Steelcase Inc., sale 30,000 shares at $11.26 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that O’Shaughnessy Lizbeth S is holding 288,388 shares at $337,923 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.14 for the present operating margin

+27.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Steelcase Inc. stands at +0.14. The total capital return value is set at 0.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.25. Equity return is now at value 1.80, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Steelcase Inc. (SCS), the company’s capital structure generated 83.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.41. Total debt to assets is 31.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.50 and the total asset turnover is 1.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.69.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Steelcase Inc. (SCS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.