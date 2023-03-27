SQZ Biotechnologies Company (SQZ) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of SQZ Biotechnologies Company (SQZ) has gone up by 9.84% for the week, with a -28.34% drop in the past month and a -23.26% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 14.61% for SQZ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.67% for SQZ stock, with a simple moving average of -71.85% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SQZ Biotechnologies Company (NYSE: SQZ) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for SQZ is $19.00, which is $13.4 above the current price. The public float for SQZ is 28.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SQZ on March 27, 2023 was 326.28K shares.

SQZ) stock’s latest price update

SQZ Biotechnologies Company (NYSE: SQZ)’s stock price has decreased by -24.49 compared to its previous closing price of 0.80. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SQZ

The stock of SQZ Biotechnologies Company (SQZ) has gone up by 9.84% for the week, with a -28.34% drop in the past month and a -23.26% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 14.61% for SQZ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.67% for SQZ stock, with a simple moving average of -71.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SQZ

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SQZ reach a price target of $38. The rating they have provided for SQZ stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 24th, 2020.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to SQZ, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on November 24th of the previous year.

SQZ Trading at -19.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SQZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.05%, as shares sank -19.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SQZ rose by +9.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6768. In addition, SQZ Biotechnologies Company saw -18.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SQZ starting from Capasso Richard, who sale 1,183 shares at the price of $3.33 back on Aug 15. After this action, Capasso Richard now owns 0 shares of SQZ Biotechnologies Company, valued at $3,935 using the latest closing price.

Jensen Klavs F., the Director of SQZ Biotechnologies Company, purchase 14,326 shares at $3.52 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Jensen Klavs F. is holding 353,309 shares at $50,428 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SQZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-253.78 for the present operating margin

+59.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for SQZ Biotechnologies Company stands at -253.68. The total capital return value is set at -37.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -39.30. Equity return is now at value -99.70, with -50.00 for asset returns.

Based on SQZ Biotechnologies Company (SQZ), the company’s capital structure generated 56.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.99. Total debt to assets is 30.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 48.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.53.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SQZ Biotechnologies Company (SQZ) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.