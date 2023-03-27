Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) Stock Experiences -15.77% Monthly Change

The stock of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) has seen a -18.11% decrease in the past week, with a -15.77% drop in the past month, and a 97.06% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.54% for SPPI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.74% for SPPI stock, with a simple moving average of -7.26% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.23. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) is $2.65, which is $1.98 above the current market price. The public float for SPPI is 184.41M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SPPI on March 27, 2023 was 1.89M shares.

SPPI) stock’s latest price update

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI)’s stock price has decreased by -5.98 compared to its previous closing price of 0.71. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -18.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPPI

The stock of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) has seen a -18.11% decrease in the past week, with a -15.77% drop in the past month, and a 97.06% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.54% for SPPI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.74% for SPPI stock, with a simple moving average of -7.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPPI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPPI stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for SPPI by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for SPPI in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $12 based on the research report published on September 17th of the previous year 2020.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Neutral” to SPPI, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on December 26th of the previous year.

SPPI Trading at -12.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.90%, as shares sank -8.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPPI fell by -18.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8216. In addition, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 81.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPPI starting from Riga Thomas J, who sale 31,381 shares at the price of $0.80 back on Mar 15. After this action, Riga Thomas J now owns 472,411 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $24,979 using the latest closing price.

McGahan Keith M, the Chief Legal Officer of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 27,197 shares at $0.80 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that McGahan Keith M is holding 189,325 shares at $21,649 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPPI

Equity return is now at value -272.60, with -114.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.