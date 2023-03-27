Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN)’s stock price has increased by 2.97 compared to its previous closing price of 4.71. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.89% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/28/22 that Consolidation Drives Private Equity’s Haynesville Shale Exits

Is It Worth Investing in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) Right Now?

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 2.92x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.34. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) by analysts is $8.39, which is $3.58 above the current market price. The public float for SWN is 1.10B, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.10% of that float. On March 27, 2023, the average trading volume of SWN was 26.10M shares.

SWN’s Market Performance

SWN stock saw a decrease of 1.89% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -5.64% and a quarterly a decrease of -21.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.00%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.28% for Southwestern Energy Company (SWN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.25% for SWN stock, with a simple moving average of -24.61% for the last 200 days.

SWN Trading at -8.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.00%, as shares sank -12.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWN rose by +1.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.08. In addition, Southwestern Energy Company saw -17.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SWN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.20 for the present operating margin

+52.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Southwestern Energy Company stands at +12.33. The total capital return value is set at 86.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.09. Equity return is now at value 111.00, with 14.60 for asset returns.

Based on Southwestern Energy Company (SWN), the company’s capital structure generated 105.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.37. Total debt to assets is 35.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 104.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.72 and the total asset turnover is 1.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.48.

Conclusion

To sum up, Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.