SmartRent Inc. (SMRT): A Technical Analysis

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for SmartRent Inc. (SMRT) is $4.65, which is $2.17 above the current market price. The public float for SMRT is 143.18M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.32% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SMRT on March 27, 2023 was 1.01M shares.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

SMRT) stock’s latest price update

SmartRent Inc. (NYSE: SMRT)’s stock price has increased by 5.98 compared to its previous closing price of 2.34. However, the company has seen a gain of 7.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SMRT’s Market Performance

SMRT’s stock has risen by 7.83% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.20% and a quarterly rise of 16.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.53% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.85% for SmartRent Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.19% for SMRT stock, with a simple moving average of -23.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SMRT stocks, with Imperial Capital repeating the rating for SMRT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SMRT in the upcoming period, according to Imperial Capital is $6 based on the research report published on August 16th of the previous year 2022.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SMRT reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for SMRT stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 22nd, 2022.

Compass Point gave a rating of “Buy” to SMRT, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on May 25th of the previous year.

SMRT Trading at -8.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.53%, as shares sank -3.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMRT rose by +7.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.53. In addition, SmartRent Inc. saw 2.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMRT starting from Best Robert T., who purchase 84,000 shares at the price of $3.65 back on Aug 17. After this action, Best Robert T. now owns 4,905,222 shares of SmartRent Inc., valued at $306,852 using the latest closing price.

BAIN CAPITAL VENTURE INVESTORS, the 10% Owner of SmartRent Inc., sale 95,634 shares at $5.61 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that BAIN CAPITAL VENTURE INVESTORS is holding 19,630,624 shares at $536,449 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-58.91 for the present operating margin

+0.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for SmartRent Inc. stands at -57.40. The total capital return value is set at -24.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.68. Equity return is now at value -24.40, with -16.80 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.75.

Conclusion

To put it simply, SmartRent Inc. (SMRT) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.