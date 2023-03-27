Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, SIDU stock has gone up by 4.19%, with a monthly decline of -12.10% and a quarterly plunge of -50.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.29%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.08% for Sidus Space Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -22.12% for SIDU stock, with a simple moving average of -73.05% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) is $4.50, which is $3.95 above the current market price. The public float for SIDU is 24.39M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.28% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SIDU on March 27, 2023 was 5.71M shares.

SIDU) stock’s latest price update

Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU)’s stock price has decreased by -11.88 compared to its previous closing price of 0.62. However, the company has seen a 4.19% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

In the past week, SIDU stock has gone up by 4.19%, with a monthly decline of -12.10% and a quarterly plunge of -50.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.29%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.08% for Sidus Space Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -22.12% for SIDU stock, with a simple moving average of -73.05% for the last 200 days.

SIDU Trading at -28.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIDU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.29%, as shares sank -29.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIDU rose by +2.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6885. In addition, Sidus Space Inc. saw -50.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SIDU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-165.14 for the present operating margin

-58.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sidus Space Inc. stands at -176.05. The total capital return value is set at -116.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -147.35. Equity return is now at value -121.30, with -77.80 for asset returns.

Based on Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU), the company’s capital structure generated 49.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.97. Total debt to assets is 18.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.