Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.54. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) is $12.01, which is $4.22 above the current market price. The public float for SBSW is 167.01M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SBSW on March 27, 2023 was 3.79M shares.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

SBSW) stock’s latest price update

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW)’s stock price has decreased by -1.20 compared to its previous closing price of 8.30. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.09% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/25/21 that Sibanye-Stillwater Nears $1 Billion Deal to Acquire Brazilian Mines

SBSW’s Market Performance

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) has experienced a -1.09% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.53% drop in the past month, and a -23.51% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.82% for SBSW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.90% for SBSW stock, with a simple moving average of -17.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SBSW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SBSW stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for SBSW by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SBSW in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $10 based on the research report published on March 22nd of the current year 2023.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SBSW reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for SBSW stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on November 23rd, 2022.

SBSW Trading at -15.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBSW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.82%, as shares sank -2.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBSW fell by -1.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.26. In addition, Sibanye Stillwater Limited saw -23.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SBSW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.26 for the present operating margin

+26.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sibanye Stillwater Limited stands at +13.30. The total capital return value is set at 29.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.42. Equity return is now at value 41.70, with 22.30 for asset returns.

Based on Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW), the company’s capital structure generated 26.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.74. Total debt to assets is 13.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.01.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.