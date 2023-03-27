Should You Invest in Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for UBX is at 0.79.

The average price suggested by analysts for UBX is $39.75, which is $14.66 above the current market price. The public float for UBX is 13.92M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.28% of that float. The average trading volume for UBX on March 27, 2023 was 255.03K shares.

UBX) stock’s latest price update

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: UBX)’s stock price has decreased by -48.40 compared to its previous closing price of 4.15. However, the company has seen a -37.20% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

UBX’s Market Performance

UBX’s stock has fallen by -37.20% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -45.09% and a quarterly drop of -24.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.88% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.10% for Unity Biotechnology Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -49.09% for UBX stock, with a simple moving average of -53.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UBX

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UBX reach a price target of $7, previously predicting the price at $5. The rating they have provided for UBX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 10th, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to UBX, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on June 28th of the previous year.

UBX Trading at -50.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.88%, as shares sank -49.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UBX fell by -35.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.10. In addition, Unity Biotechnology Inc. saw -21.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UBX starting from Ghosh Anirvan, who sale 1,210 shares at the price of $4.00 back on Mar 14. After this action, Ghosh Anirvan now owns 91,025 shares of Unity Biotechnology Inc., valued at $4,840 using the latest closing price.

Dananberg Jamie, the Chief Medical Officer of Unity Biotechnology Inc., sale 1,005 shares at $4.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Dananberg Jamie is holding 63,237 shares at $4,020 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UBX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23589.83 for the present operating margin

-823.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Unity Biotechnology Inc. stands at -25392.80. The total capital return value is set at -47.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -56.32. Equity return is now at value -101.60, with -50.90 for asset returns.

Based on Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX), the company’s capital structure generated 75.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.01. Total debt to assets is 40.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 61.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -2.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.92.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.