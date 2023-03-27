Should You Invest in Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for RBBN is at 1.06. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for RBBN is $5.88, which is $2.64 above the current market price. The public float for RBBN is 137.84M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.62% of that float. The average trading volume for RBBN on March 27, 2023 was 829.97K shares.

RBBN) stock’s latest price update

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: RBBN)’s stock price has decreased by -13.37 compared to its previous closing price of 3.74. However, the company has experienced a -12.67% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

RBBN’s Market Performance

Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) has experienced a -12.67% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -23.76% drop in the past month, and a 24.14% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.37% for RBBN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.91% for RBBN stock, with a simple moving average of 4.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RBBN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RBBN stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for RBBN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RBBN in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $10 based on the research report published on January 19th of the previous year 2022.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RBBN reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for RBBN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 26th, 2021.

RBBN Trading at -14.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RBBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.47%, as shares sank -22.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RBBN fell by -9.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.95. In addition, Ribbon Communications Inc. saw 16.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RBBN starting from Swarth Investments Ltd., who purchase 1,639,344 shares at the price of $3.05 back on Aug 16. After this action, Swarth Investments Ltd. now owns 27,435,739 shares of Ribbon Communications Inc., valued at $4,999,999 using the latest closing price.

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, the 10% Owner of Ribbon Communications Inc., purchase 1,639,344 shares at $3.05 during a trade that took place back on Aug 12, which means that JPMORGAN CHASE & CO is holding 51,594,927 shares at $4,999,999 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RBBN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.81 for the present operating margin

+45.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ribbon Communications Inc. stands at -11.96. The total capital return value is set at -3.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.88. Equity return is now at value -52.70, with -20.20 for asset returns.

Based on Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN), the company’s capital structure generated 74.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.80. Total debt to assets is 30.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 67.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.