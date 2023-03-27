Should You Invest in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Now?

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for OXY is at 1.80.

The public float for OXY is 890.86M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.18% of that float. The average trading volume for OXY on March 27, 2023 was 13.46M shares.

OXY) stock’s latest price update

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY)’s stock price has decreased by -0.51 compared to its previous closing price of 58.48. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.51% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 03/13/23 that Oil Prices Are Falling. Energy Stocks Are Dropping, Too.

OXY’s Market Performance

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) has experienced a -0.51% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.76% drop in the past month, and a -8.71% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.27% for OXY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.45% for OXY stock, with a simple moving average of -9.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OXY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OXY stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for OXY by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for OXY in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $60 based on the research report published on February 22nd of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OXY reach a price target of $81. The rating they have provided for OXY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 14th, 2023.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to OXY, setting the target price at $82 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

OXY Trading at -6.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OXY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.69%, as shares sank -1.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OXY fell by -0.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.60. In addition, Occidental Petroleum Corporation saw -7.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OXY starting from BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, who purchase 1,518,001 shares at the price of $56.70 back on Mar 15. After this action, BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC now owns 208,040,405 shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation, valued at $86,070,111 using the latest closing price.

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, the 10% Owner of Occidental Petroleum Corporation, purchase 3,223,067 shares at $60.33 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC is holding 206,522,404 shares at $194,457,983 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OXY

Equity return is now at value 69.00, with 17.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.