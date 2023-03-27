Should You Invest in CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) Now?

CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 72.43x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for CSGP is at 0.90. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CSGP is $84.31, which is $17.11 above the current market price. The public float for CSGP is 402.42M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.23% of that float. The average trading volume for CSGP on March 27, 2023 was 2.09M shares.

CSGP) stock's latest price update

CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP)’s stock price has increased by 1.96 compared to its previous closing price of 65.85. However, the company has seen a 0.31% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CSGP’s Market Performance

CSGP’s stock has risen by 0.31% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.09% and a quarterly drop of -13.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.16% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.09% for CoStar Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.53% for CSGP stock, with a simple moving average of -7.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSGP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSGP stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CSGP by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CSGP in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $100 based on the research report published on December 16th of the previous year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CSGP reach a price target of $100. The rating they have provided for CSGP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 18th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to CSGP, setting the target price at $76 in the report published on October 25th of the previous year.

CSGP Trading at -9.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSGP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.16%, as shares sank -5.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSGP rose by +0.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.71. In addition, CoStar Group Inc. saw -13.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CSGP starting from DESMARAIS MICHAEL J, who sale 5,600 shares at the price of $70.36 back on Mar 08. After this action, DESMARAIS MICHAEL J now owns 44,846 shares of CoStar Group Inc., valued at $394,016 using the latest closing price.

SIMURO FRANK, the Chief Technology Officer of CoStar Group Inc., sale 35,220 shares at $70.09 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that SIMURO FRANK is holding 337,577 shares at $2,468,570 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CSGP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.66 for the present operating margin

+77.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for CoStar Group Inc. stands at +16.93. The total capital return value is set at 6.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.01. Equity return is now at value 5.90, with 4.70 for asset returns.

Based on CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP), the company’s capital structure generated 16.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.82. Total debt to assets is 13.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.92.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.